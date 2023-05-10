The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,119,302 shares of company stock worth $31,114,171 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

