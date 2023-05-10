The Kroger Co. (KR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Kroger has raised its dividend by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Kroger has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE KR opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $55.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Kroger by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.