The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,084,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 217,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,925,000 after acquiring an additional 50,328 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,179,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.59. The firm has a market cap of $359.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

