The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Robert G. Montgomery Sells 5,000 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $195,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,786.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 2.3 %

SMPL stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.37. 470,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,637. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $41.91.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $296.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 140,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,458,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,987,000 after acquiring an additional 32,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,705,000 after acquiring an additional 89,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 23,258.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.