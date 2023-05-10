The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Robert G. Montgomery Sells 5,000 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $195,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,786.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Simply Good Foods Trading Up 2.3 %
SMPL stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.37. 470,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,637. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $41.91.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $296.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
