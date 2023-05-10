Theriva Biologics (TOVX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Thursday, May 11th.

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.

Theriva Biologics Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Theriva Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Theriva Biologics Company Profile

In related news, CEO Steven A. Shallcross bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Theriva Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-020 and SYN-004. SYN-020 is intended to prevent the antibiotic-mediated microbiome damage, C.

