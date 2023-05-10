Threshold Price Reaches $0.0295 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $295.40 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00024969 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018711 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,573.71 or 0.99959582 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,702,143,645.095488 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02926991 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $6,141,731.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

