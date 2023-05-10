Tiedemann Advisors LLC Takes $254,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics stock opened at $211.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.26 and its 200-day moving average is $235.87. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Recommended Stories

