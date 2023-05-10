Titan Medical (TMDIF) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Rating) is one of 227 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Titan Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Titan Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Medical Competitors 1075 3672 7861 189 2.56

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.44%. Given Titan Medical’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million -$14.86 million -0.71 Titan Medical Competitors $1.14 billion $56.19 million -5.12

This table compares Titan Medical and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Titan Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15% Titan Medical Competitors -494.83% -111.65% -26.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Titan Medical competitors beat Titan Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Titan Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.