Toncoin Price Tops $1.99 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00007194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.78 billion and approximately $15.02 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00025287 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018692 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,630.24 or 1.00027379 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.9826573 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $21,475,338.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

