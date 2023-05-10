Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Price Performance

Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 169. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $46.31.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

