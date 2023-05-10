Traders Buy High Volume of Sarepta Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 17,036 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 294% compared to the average daily volume of 4,327 put options.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,950. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.24. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $144.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

