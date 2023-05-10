Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,038,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,019 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $174,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after purchasing an additional 755,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $177.11. 333,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.82 and its 200 day moving average is $176.84.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $97,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,200,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $97,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,200,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,820. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.