TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Performance

TANNL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,947. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

