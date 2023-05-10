Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $69,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 92,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.74. 1,829,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.19. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

