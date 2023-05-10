Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Walmart were worth $89,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,529,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Down 0.8 %

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,981,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,663. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

