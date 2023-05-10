Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $58,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.46. 1,899,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 335.03%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

