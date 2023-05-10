Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $56,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,481 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,588. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809,972. The company has a market capitalization of $200.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $206.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.84.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

