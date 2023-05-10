Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $104,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after buying an additional 3,313,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,390,000 after purchasing an additional 214,966 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,781,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,019,832. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

