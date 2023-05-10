Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 25,728 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $72,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.37. 1,250,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,190. The stock has a market cap of $146.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

