Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chevron were worth $153,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $156.14. 3,615,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,255,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

