TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TreeHouse Foods updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.93. 36,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,693. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $253,590.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 102.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on THS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.