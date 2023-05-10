TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TreeHouse Foods updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE THS traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $52.78. 64,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,269. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 102.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

