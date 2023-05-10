TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 390,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,934. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $56.04 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

