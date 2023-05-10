TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,379,000 after acquiring an additional 409,249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,312,000 after acquiring an additional 931,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,003,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.38. 1,505,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,280. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

