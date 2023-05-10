TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,670,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after purchasing an additional 158,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after acquiring an additional 101,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.62. 27,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.29 and its 200-day moving average is $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $150.87.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.