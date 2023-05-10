TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 1.4% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE:ABC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.11. The stock had a trading volume of 233,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,494. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

