TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,327 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 259.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 252,862 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 713.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 334,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 293,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 544,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 65,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 95,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.73. 50,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,844. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

