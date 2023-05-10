TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 564.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $311.30. The stock had a trading volume of 248,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $319.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.