TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.22. 12,011,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,815,639. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

