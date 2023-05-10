Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:BBOX traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 147.10 ($1.86). 1,156,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,409. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 120.08 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 207.80 ($2.62). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 146.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Tritax Big Box REIT

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Elizabeth Brown purchased 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £14,906.70 ($18,809.72). Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Tritax Big Box REIT

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBOX. Barclays raised shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Shore Capital upgraded Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.46) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.18).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

