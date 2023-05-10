Tucows (TSE:TC) Shares Up 30.3%

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) shares shot up 30.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.14 and last traded at C$41.77. 94,143 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 55,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.05.

Tucows Stock Up 20.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$417.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.56.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$107.14 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tucows news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,536.01. Insiders have acquired 22,383 shares of company stock worth $411,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

