Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. Twilio has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $112.89.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,364,000 after purchasing an additional 279,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,063,000 after buying an additional 44,860 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,791,000 after buying an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Twilio by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after buying an additional 2,265,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,744,000 after acquiring an additional 707,908 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

