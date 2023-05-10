Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE TSN opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

