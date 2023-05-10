Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $10.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of UI stock opened at $185.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.29. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $182.33 and a 1-year high of $350.63. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ubiquiti by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Stories

