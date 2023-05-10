Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $10.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.
Ubiquiti Price Performance
Shares of UI stock opened at $185.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.29. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $182.33 and a 1-year high of $350.63. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ubiquiti by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.
Featured Stories
