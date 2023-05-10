UBS Group AG Acquires 11,493 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,355,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $191,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

