Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up about 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $8.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $500.31. The stock had a trading volume of 368,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,829. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

