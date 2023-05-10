Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. Under Armour updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.47-$0.51 EPS.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,418,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 25.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

