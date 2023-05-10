Uniswap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55.39 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $5.10 or 0.00018441 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.95 billion and $55.39 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00293105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012941 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000842 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003668 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.97463113 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 674 active market(s) with $37,662,698.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

