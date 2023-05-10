United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Shares Down 1.7%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.51 and last traded at $23.63. Approximately 53,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 131,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

United States Copper Index Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85.

Institutional Trading of United States Copper Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in United States Copper Index Fund by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in United States Copper Index Fund by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 95,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter.

About United States Copper Index Fund

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

