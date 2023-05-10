Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading Up 6.3%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.12. Approximately 4,740,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 9,427,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on U. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $2,425,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,184.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at $58,259,184.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Unity Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.