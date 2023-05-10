Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Update

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the April 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Power Industry Stock Performance

UPIN traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 122,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,073. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Universal Power Industry has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

About Universal Power Industry

Universal Power Industry Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of offshore programming. It focuses on the development, investment, and acquisition of assets within the retail, wholesale, and technology sector. The company was founded on March 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

