Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Update

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the April 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Power Industry Stock Performance
UPIN traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 122,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,073. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Universal Power Industry has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
About Universal Power Industry
