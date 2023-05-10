UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.78. 17,477 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 14,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut UOL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19.

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

