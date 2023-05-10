V2X (NYSE:VVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.82 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. V2X updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$4.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.80-4.30 EPS.

V2X stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V2X has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 213.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,774,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,521,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,702,000.

VVX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

