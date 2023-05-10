Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,145,446 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $150,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,015 shares during the period. Yale University increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,050 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,483,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

