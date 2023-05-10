Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.96% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $177,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,605,000 after buying an additional 908,318 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,870,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,166,000 after buying an additional 92,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after buying an additional 85,316 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after buying an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $107.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.48.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

