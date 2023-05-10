Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $378.53. 1,445,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,803. The stock has a market cap of $287.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.34 and a 200-day moving average of $365.79.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

