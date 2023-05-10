Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.47. 494,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,782. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

