Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Short Interest Update

Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 235.3% from the April 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Vantiva Stock Performance

Vantiva stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,330. Vantiva has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Get Vantiva alerts:

About Vantiva

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Vantiva SA engages in the provision of video and audio production, post-production and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. It operates its business through the following operating segments: Entertainment Services and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment develops and offers video-related technologies and services for the Media & Entertainment industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Vantiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.