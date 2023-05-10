Velas Price Hits $0.0144 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $35.27 million and $952,322.90 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00055480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000959 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,448,277,266 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

