Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $59.51 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.57 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02206924 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $24,374,421.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

